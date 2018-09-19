Storm Ali: Queensferry Crossing shuts to high-sided vehicles for first time ever

Have your say

The Queensferry Crossing has closed to all high-sided vehicles for the first time due to the severe weather.

It comes as Storm Ali makes its way across Scotland today.

A Tweet from the official Forth Bridges Twitter account within the last half hour reads: "Queensferry Crossing is now closed to high sided vehicles following wind gusts of 77mph."

For definitions of high sided vehicles visit https://www.theforthbridges.org/plan-your-journey/wind-and-weather/

Double decker buses are among the vehicles not able to cross over the bridge.

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed to all vehicles due to the high winds.