Storm Ali: V&A Dundee forced to close as 102mph gusts hit Tay Bridge

The V&A in Dundee has closed its doors to new visitors this afternoon as wind gusts exceeded 102mph on the neighbouring Tay Road Bridge.

It comes as Storm Ali continues to wreak havoc across Scotland, forcing the suspension of trains out of Edinburgh and Glasgow and even detaching a cruise liner from its morrings in Greenock.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning for large parts of Scotland, due to end at 6pm this evening.

And the V&A museum in Dundee, which only opened its doors to the public on Saturday, appears to be the latest casualty.

A Tweet posted within the last half hour by the official V&A Dundee account read: "Due to exceptionally high winds at our entrance, we're closing the museum to new visitors. Visitors already in the building can stay until we close at 17.00, but please take care when leaving. Our staff are on hand to assist people leaving the museum

Another Tweet from the official Ta y Bridge account read: "Update: At 1500hrs today we recorded a wind gust speed of 102.2mph. We will continue to update our status via our website and twitter. The bridge and walkway remain closed. (15:15 19/09/18)