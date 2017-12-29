Storm Dylan set to batter Scotland with wind and rain on Hogmanay

Gale force winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain are set to dampen Scotland’s Hogmanay festivities.

Storm Dylan is expected to develop over the Republic of Ireland on New Years Eve (31 Dec) and cross the Irish Sea to batter southern and central Scotland including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and parts of Tayside.

High winds are expected to blast Scotland. Picture: Robert Perry

The worst of the weather should dissipate before Hogmanay celebrations begin, a yellow weather warning is in place from 00:05 to 15:00 on Sunday.

On Friday parts of the Scotland endured heavy snowfall.

“With the ground very wet in these areas, this is likely to lead to rising water levels and some flooding in places,” the Met Office said.

Strom Dylan is predicted to make landfall on Scotland on Hogmanay. Picture: Met Office

With the precipitation “most likely on Sunday morning”, there is a chance of some “very heavy rain” - with up to 25mm likely and up to 40mm in some spots in the space of three hours, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for wind, covering Northern Ireland and southern Scotland, is also in place from around 12am on Sunday to 3pm.

The Met Office said there is a “small chance of damage to buildings, with the potential for injuries and danger to life from flying debris”.

“Large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal areas could also be a hazard,” the forecaster said.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with the chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“Power cuts and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.”

