Storm Erik: Edinburgh Castle closed as high winds and heavy rain hit Capital

Edinburgh Castle is closed this morning as Storm Erik brings heavy rain and strong gusts to the Capital.

A Met Office weather warning for wind is currently in place for Central, Tayside & Fife and Lothian Borders, with inland gusts of up to 55 mph expected.

A Historic Scotland spokesperson said: “Edinburgh Castle is closed this morning (Friday 8 February) due to the weather conditions. We will assess the situation throughout the day and provide updates via social media and #HSclosure.”

The closure comes as the country prepares for a wet and windy weekend ahead, with Police Scotland warning motorists to travel with caution and be prepared for hazardous conditions.

