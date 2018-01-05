Storyteller sings praises of Leith butcher

When Leith storyteller, songwriter and food educator Marie Louise Cochrane – known as Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook – started writing a song about haggis and other Scottish produce for a collection of children’s songs about food, she did not realise she would end up with a love song to her local butcher.

After discovering that her butcher had just won a prize for his steak pie she had a chat with the owner John Henderson and suggested they make a video of the song together and so Hey Mr Butcher came to life.

Marie Louise said: “I’ve been going to the same butcher for 23 years. You always get a friendly welcome and the meat there is great. Me and my friends talk about how good their sausages are and refer to them as Jas Anderson as that’s the sign that always used to be above the door.

“Maybe that’s what gave me the idea to write a jazzy song about the butcher. I wrote a verse about haggis then a verse about bridies, a verse about pies and and one about black pudding too.”

Videographer Sandy Butler went along to the shop with Mrs Mash and the three-minute video was filmed while the shop was open and serving many of its regular customers.

Marie Louise said: “John and the staff were brilliant. They joined in and we had good fun playing the song in the shop, dancing about and customers were definitely intrigued.

“The feedback has been great. Customers have been commenting on it when they come in. Leithers have been showing the YouTube video to their friends nearby and overseas.”

She added: “My stories and songs are all about getting everyone in the mood for good food.

“Hey Mr Butcher has been such a success that I’m going to make another video in the new year. This time it will be all about lovely soup with the amazing soupmakers at Granton Primary school.”

You can see the video at https://youtu.be/QrJlh8p4hxg

Mrs Mash Smashing Songs all about food including Fitness Fruit Salad and her book Cake for the Fairies are now available at http://www.mrsmash.com.