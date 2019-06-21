Strippers across Scotland to protest plan to ban Glasgow lapdance clubs

Strippers from all over Scotland are set to protest against plans to ban lapdancing clubs in Glasgow - which could become the first UK city to outlaw them.





Licences for the city's four venues are under scrutiny as Glasgow City Council asks the public how many 'Sexual Entertainment Venues' (SEVs) there should be.



Powers available to the council include requiring SEVs to be licensed and the ability to put a cap on the number of licences issued in the city - including setting the cap at zero, effectively banning clubs.

There are currently four strip and lapdancing clubs in Glasgow, and an estimated 700 dancers working across the country.



Dancers who are part of the Empowered Woman Project are planning to stage a demonstration on Saturday in George Square in protest over possible job losses.



More than 3,000 people have signed a supportive petition, which will be delivered to the council by former dancer Mandy Rose Jones, who launched the campaign.



Mandy said: "There are roughly 700 dancers across Scotland and we want to use our platform and voices to show solidarity to dancers during the ongoing public consultation.



"It's the public's opinion which matters here and there has been a massive response to our petition.



"Sandra White MSP has been vocal about her desire to ban the clubs but what she fails to realise is that doing this will push women out of jobs and potentially into unsafe situations and environments as they try to replicate their income or meet the demand for adult entertainment venues underground without security and support.



"My sign on Saturday will say 'My body, my choice'."



The consultation will run until August and will consider how close venues are to schools, places of worship, women's refuges and also the character of the area, if it is mostly residential or of historical or cultural importance.



Incidents in the area involving anti-social behaviour or sexual assaults or prostitution in the area could also be taken into account and the licensee would be responsible for ensuring there is no physical contact between performers and customers.



Jan Macleod, of the Women's Support Project in Glasgow, has said previously it wanted a limit of zero and for existing lap dancing clubs to be closed but was not sure the rules would allow closures.



She said: "Our organisation shares the Scottish Governments view that lap dancing, stripping etc are forms of sexual exploitation and that these activities are incompatible with gender equality."



Glasgow MSP Sandra White was contacted for comment.