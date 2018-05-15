Students glowing with true talent

Creative students from Edinburgh College are about to show the city just how talented they are as they take over venues across the city for the Glow Festival 2018.

Glow is a year of hard work in the making for more than 1,000 of the college’s Creative Industries students which will see them perform and exhibit across the Capital for the next six weeks. Bringing together people on the college’s diverse range of creative courses, including performing arts, media and photography, computing, music and sound production, and art and design, the festival is staging music concerts, theatre shows, art exhibtions, film showings and much more.

It’s the fifth year for the Glow Festival, which launched last week with a hotly anticipated sneak peeks of some of the performances at the Scottish National Gallery, with music and dance students wearing costumes designed by Art Performance Costume Masters students.

Guests at the launch heard from the Edinburgh College’s Principal Annette Bruton and head of Creative Industries Jakki Jeffrey, and guest speaker head of Creative Edinburgh Mark Gorman.

Edinburgh College Principal Annette Bruton said: “Our Creative Industries students are a very talented bunch. Each year I am so impressed and in awe of the high standard and professional quality of all of the performances and exhibitions.

“Having an opportunity to perform and exhibit in the world’s leading festival city sets the students up well for whatever they choose to go onto after finishing their studies with us, whether that be further college courses, straight into industry, or onto university. I am genuinely excited to see what surprises and treats this year’s students have to offer.”

Students will showcase their skills and talents across venues including the National Museum of Scotland, the Traverse Theatre, The Filmhouse, the King’s Theatre, Summerhall and the college’s campuses. The programme of events includes large-scale end-of-year shows including a theatre performance based on the London riots of 2011, an exhibition of Edwardian Theatre Costume, the PASS Cross Currents dance event and an exhibition of make-up artistry. See the full programme of events for Glow festival 2018.

Edinburgh College head of Creative Industries Jakki Jefferey said: “The students work all year round to develop their talents and themselves. Glow festival is the result of a lot of hard work, determination and sheer talent. At Edinburgh College we’re helping to develop the next generation of creative talent and Glow is the perfect platform to showcase it. There’s something for everyone so head along if you can.”

To book tickets for the festival, visit www.citizenticket.co.uk/organiser/glow-2018/