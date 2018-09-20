Studio artists are happy to open doors and talk shop

Over the past few years, Coburg House Art Studios in Leith has revealed itself as much more than a collection of shadowy workshops for invisible artisans.

Home to more than 70 creators – painters, illustrators, jewellers, textile artists and more – the enterprise has recently opened its own gallery shop, selling the best of independently produced craft, design and fine art.

The former granary building in Coburg Street has housed studios for almost two decades and launched the shop in June last year, following the refurbishment of its gallery space. Entirely self-funded by the artists themselves, the studios and shop are run as a co-operative.

Jeweller Kaz Robertson, who currently manages the shop, says: “We had renovated the gallery space and we were using it for exhibitions that were few and far between, so we decided to contribute a little bit extra through our rent to operate our own gallery shop. It has been very successful and our customers are totally mixed, from tourists to locals.

“We get people who are looking for a high-end painting to those just popping in for a card. Because we have such a variety of work on sale we have a varied customer base.”

Everything in the shop is handmade on the premises by Coburg artists.

“We see the space as being a place for us to showcase what is created within this fantastic building. We don’t stock any external makers,” adds Kaz.

“The shopping concept here is a bit different to the norm as we want customers to know exactly who has made the piece and how they made the piece. Even better, if the artists are in working on the weekend and they are happy for visitors you can be taken to visit them in their working studio.”

Gallery shop, Coburg House Art Studios, open Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-4pm.