Super gran Agnes to tackle four marathons at age 70

She’ll be 70 years old when she lines up in Paris for her first marathon in six years, but that won’t stop super gran Agnes Cottle who says age is simply just a number.

The active former nursery nurse is preparing to run four marathons in Paris, Madrid and Hereford before completing her challenge at Liverpool’s Rock ‘N’ Roll event at the end of May.

The inspirational gran is passionate about fitness, attending David Lloyd Leisure around three times a week and participating in a range of classes including body attack and spinning.

Her last 26.2 mile haul came in Dublin in 2013 but Agnes believes she will be ready come April 14.

She said: “I have ran six marathons and I want to hit double figures.

“I hope I’m ready. I’ve upped my training since January 1, adding a mile on every week in preparation. I ran 18 miles on Monday and I’ll reach 20 miles before reducing back down to ten miles.

“I’m doing this because I can. A lot of people are unable to do this kind of thing and I’m just so grateful I still can.

“I enjoy exercise and I think that’s the key behind it.”

Agnes will celebrate her 70th birthday later this month. But she does not let that come between her and keeping fit.

The inspirational Penicuik woman has also completed two Tough Mudder events, an endurance series in which participants attempt 10-12-mile-long obstacle courses that test mental and physical strength, in consecutive years when she was aged 65 and 66.

The mum of three and grandmother of five, who also takes on half marathons, is raising cash in Paris for the Liberton Greyhound Kennels.

Agnes said: “My family just hope I get through them safely, my husband says I’m mad. Age is just a number. My mum lived until she was 90 and I lived by that philosophy.

“My children kept me active and now my grandchildren do.

“I try and get people to participate in sport. People should try it but they have to enjoy it.

“My granddaughter is keeping me busy at the moment with her participating up at Hillend and the Commonwealth Pool.

“You’ve got to be committed when you say you’re going to do a marathon. You’ve got to go out in all weathers.

“I will be delighted to finish the four marathons. I decided to do them close together so I just have to train once.

“Beforehand I have done one marathon a year and it is very time-consuming.

“It takes months to prepare for a marathon and it requires so much time and effort. But it is worth it when you collect your medal at the end.”

Despite the four marathons being her last, Agnes is determined to keep fit and has urged others to do the same.

“Try and do as much as you can, while you can,” she said.

“You never know what is coming around the corner but I’d like to hope keeping fit will help me along the way.”