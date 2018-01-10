Susan Dalgety: NHS staff must be forced to get flu jab

I see both the First Minister and her sidekick, the Health Secretary Shona Robison, have apologised for the health service delays caused by this year’s flu epidemic.

Apparently the number of people with flu has more than doubled compared to last year.

Ms Robison says she wants more people to get vaccinated because the impact of flu can be “very, very severe”.

READ MORE: Vaccine warning as Australian flu threatens

Indeed it can. It can kill. And a flu epidemic puts an unacceptable strain on our already creaking GP services and hospital waiting lists.

There is one simple act Ms Robison could do to reduce the terrible impact of flu – make it mandatory for all NHS staff to get a flu jab.

I find it hard to stomach that more than half of health workers do not get this annual vaccination.

READ MORE: Calls to make free flu jab ‘a priority’

Their refusal to take care of their own health, and therefore reduce the risk of infection to others, is thoughtless at best.

Millions have been spent on campaigns to get health staff to wash their hands properly, so reducing the risk of killer infections like MRSA. Compulsory flu jabs for all health workers would save lives, so what are you waiting for Ms Robison?