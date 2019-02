The well preserved 16th century Craigcrook Castle in Ravelston is just a 20 minute bus journey from Edinburgh city centre, and it’s currently on the market - if you can afford the £5 million price tag. Take a look around this luxury property, straight out of a period drama.

1. Castle exterior The castle is set in 1.78 hectares (4.4 acres) of grounds, all within three miles of the centre of the capital city of Edinburgh

2. Reception room with period features The castle is set over three storeys and includes a stunning round tower that offers views of Corstorphine Hill, Blackhall and the Firth of Forth

3. Reception room looking out onto grounds The new owners would have space for two reception rooms, a study, a kitchen/breakfast room, a cinema room, a games room, a gym, and more

4. Reception room with traditional wood panelling As well as a master bedroom with en-suite and separate dressing room and study, there are four further double bedrooms with their own bathrooms

