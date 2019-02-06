Take a look around this stunning £1.85m house for sale in Belfast right now

Have your say

This Malone Park property is on the market for £1,850,000 and is one of the most expensive properties in Belfast.

Built in 1925, 47 Malone Park boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms and one-acre of verdant grounds.

47 Malone Park was designed and built by architect Godfrey Ferguson in 1925

The property is set in one acre of grounds in one of the country's most exclusive addresses.

The dining room is a spacious area for hosting guests and holds a cornice ceiling, picture rail and bay windows.

A number of the reception rooms are blessed with plenty of light due to eye-catching bay windows, which offer pleasant views to the extensive grounds

There's plenty of room to prepare meals in the property's kitchen due to its open plan design. The kitchen area is also linked directly to a utility room and pantry

The landing is bright and welcoming due to the eye-catching feature leaded glass window.

The detached house is equipped with five bedrooms including a vast master bedroom, complete with an en-suite bathroom

The striking living room is warmed by a unique marble fireplace. It also has direct access to the property's grounds.

Perhaps the Malone Park home's most striking feature is its elegantly designed hallway, featuring panelled walls and dark wooden flooring.