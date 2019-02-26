This grand property has been beautifully renovated to lend it a modern feel, yet it still retains its historic character and charm

Take a look around this stunning grand manor house currently up for sale near Edinburgh

If you have always dreamed of luxurious living, you can't do much better than this impressive manor house, which is currently on the market in the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Occupying a secluded position above Ford in a conservation village just 12 miles from Edinburgh city centre, this grand property has been beautifully renovated to lend it a modern feel, yet it still retains its historic character and charm. The Dowery House is a B listed property and is thought to date from the 1600s. Inside it boasts a wealth of spacious living areas, complete with a modern kitchen, drawing room, reception hall and six bedrooms, and it sits surrounded by sprawling landscaped grounds. The local area has plenty of facilities, including a health centre, chemist, post office and bakery, and a number of golf courses sit close by. For a price of £2,550,000, you could be the new proud owner.

The Dowery House, Ford, EH37 5RE. Fixed price of 2,550,000.

1. Front

The Dowery House, Ford, EH37 5RE. Fixed price of 2,550,000.
Gilson Gray/On The Market
other
Buy a Photo
The Dowery House, Ford, EH37 5RE. Fixed price of 2,550,000.

2. Entrance hall

The Dowery House, Ford, EH37 5RE. Fixed price of 2,550,000.
Gilson Gray/On The Market
other
Buy a Photo
The Dowery House, Ford, EH37 5RE. Fixed price of 2,550,000.

3. Living room

The Dowery House, Ford, EH37 5RE. Fixed price of 2,550,000.
Gilson Gray/On The Market
other
Buy a Photo
The Dowery House, Ford, EH37 5RE. Fixed price of 2,550,000.

4. Lounge

The Dowery House, Ford, EH37 5RE. Fixed price of 2,550,000.
Gilson Gray/On The Market
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3