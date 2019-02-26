Take a look around this stunning grand manor house currently up for sale near Edinburgh

Occupying a secluded position above Ford in a conservation village just 12 miles from Edinburgh city centre, this grand property has been beautifully renovated to lend it a modern feel, yet it still retains its historic character and charm. The Dowery House is a B listed property and is thought to date from the 1600s. Inside it boasts a wealth of spacious living areas, complete with a modern kitchen, drawing room, reception hall and six bedrooms, and it sits surrounded by sprawling landscaped grounds. The local area has plenty of facilities, including a health centre, chemist, post office and bakery, and a number of golf courses sit close by. For a price of £2,550,000, you could be the new proud owner.

