Take That stadium tour to be screened at Edinburgh cinemas for one night only

Take That fans will be able to watch their favourite band perform on their 30th anniversary stadium tour from the comfort of two cinema venues in Edinburgh.

For one night only, their Greatest Hits tour will be coming live to the Vue cinemas at Edinburgh’s Omni Centre and Ocean Terminal.

Visitors will be able to see the show - filled with fan favourites spanning three decades - as it happens from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, June 8th.

With previous tours featuring giant walls of water, holograms and a carousel of dancers and band members suspended in the air, the British supergroup will be going bigger and better for what is set to be one of the musical big screen events of the year.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “Take That are renowned for bringing a spectacular, cinematic quality to their live concerts, so it is a natural fit for audiences across the country to be able to witness them in all their glory on the big screen.

“We can promise fans that they will be spellbound by the amazing picture and sound quality, with the added buzz of the concert being broadcast completely live.”

Tickets for Take That – Greatest Hits Live are available now and can be booked at www.myvue.com

