Tam O’ Shanter’s Halloween Trail at Roslin Glen Country Park 2019: dates, times, tickets and what to expect

With Halloween just around the corner, you might be looking for ways to celebrate with the little ones.

For families hoping to organise their own fright night, this is everything you need to know about the Tam O’ Shanter’s Trail, held at Roslin Glen Country Park on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

What’s the event?

Inspired by the famous poem from Robert Burns, families looking for an alternative Halloween outing can walk with the character of Tam as you make your way into the depths of Roslin Glen which will be transformed into a Halloween adventure. Get up close with a rowdy part of witches and warlocks before retreating to the safety of Tams village.

As you make your way along the walk, roughly one kilometre, your path will be lit up by fire sculptures, flamethrowers and a cast of bizarre characters inspired from Burns’ imagination.

Also in attendance will be local food and drink vendors, as well as being able to toast marshmallows.

Callum Ross, Event Organiser at Trotwork Events, said, “Following the success of PyroCeltica’s Garden of Fiery Delights earlier this year, I'm delighted to be involved in bringing another great family event to the Midlothian area. This one is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with lots of spooky surprises in store for anyone who dares to come visit the Glen.”

Where and when is it on?

The event will take place at the Roslin Glen Country Park and will run over five nights.

The first night will be on Wednesday 30 October 2019 and take place each night until Sunday 3 November.

Tickets

Tickets are available to purchase via the events Citizen Ticket page.

Each night has a variety of one hour slots that you’ll need to book your ticket for - from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, 6pm to 7pm, 6:30pm to 7:30pm, 7:30pm to 8:30pm, 8pm to 9pm and 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

The ticket options available are:

- A family ticket which includes two adult tickets, three concession tickets and a parking pass for the Roslin Glen Country Park, which costs £38.50

- A single adult ticket which costs £11

- A concession ticket (for over 65s, full time students, under 18s, disabled event goers and those registered unemployed) for £8.25

- A car parking pass for the Roslin Glen Country Park for £3

Children under four years old can attend the event for free.

You can purchase your ticket at the gate, but it is advised that you book in advance.

If you’re looking to arrange a visit to the event with a large group, contact info@pyroceltica.org to arrange your booking - discounts are available to community groups and groups of over ten people.

Tickets are non-refundable, but you can exchange your ticket for a different day or time slot if there are tickets available, or if you no longer wish to attend the event altogether then you can transfer your tickets to a friend via Citizen Ticket.

Alternatively, PyroCeltica says “you can sell your tickets on one of their certified agencies”, and Citizen Ticket says: “If you would like to safely and ethically like to sell your ticket on we recommend using Twickets or TicketSwap.”

Important information

The FAQ section of the event states some important information that you might need to know before booking your ticket. This includes:

- No pets allowed apart from guide dogs and service dogs

- The trail is suitable for wheelchairs as the ground is flat and the paths well maintained - however there are a few areas which might be slightly more challenging to navigate and also some grassy areas that could be affected by the weather

- If the weather takes a turn for the worse, the event will still go ahead - only in the case of a severe weather warning will the event be cancelled, in which case you’ll either receive a full refund or a replacement ticket for another day

- It is advised that you dress appropriately for the event - as an outdoor event in Scotland, warm clothes and good footwear is recommended

How to get there

The event is easy to access, but since the event advises against walking to the venue, these are the transport options you can consider.

The address for the venue is: Roslin Glen Country Park, Roslin Glen, Roslin, EH25 9PX

Driving

If you’re driving to the event, make sure that you’ve got a parking pass for the Roslin Glen Country Park with your tickets.

If you’re using a Sat Nav, then set EH25 9PX as the postcode, where you’ll be directed to the bottom of the car park.

Make sure to take care if you’re driving as the road has some tight bends and blind spots.

Bus

The number 37 bus connects Edinburgh to Roslin - get off at Penicuik Road and walk for 15 minutes and you’ll get to the venue.

Shuttle bus

There is a free shuttle bus to the venue from Roslin - you can get it from next to the War Memorial (opposite Dolly’s Cafe) and will run every 15 minutes throughout the night.

Minibus

Larger vehicles are permitted to come along to the event, but it’s stated on the event page that you must choose either the 5:30pm or the 7:30pm time slot.

Get in touch to arrange a large parking space at info@pyroceltica.org