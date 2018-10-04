Tarmac laid around parked car on Edinburgh Way in Oxfordshire

Have your say

The road conditions of Edinburgh are a constant bug-bear for many in the Capital, and it appears that a namesake down south is following the Capital’s lead.

Residents were driven round the bend after bungling workmen resurfaced a busy road - laying tarmac around a parked car.

A last-minute change to the asphalt repair route meant some residents didn’t have time to move their cars in time.

One vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Astra, was still on Edinburgh Way in Banbury, Oxon., when tarmac was laid last Friday morning.

Residents blasted Oxfordshire County Council, accusing them of making their road look like a “bodge job”.

One resident said: “It’s just typical of the council highways team to cock a simple road resurfacing up.

“Letters were sent with very little notice telling residents to move their cars but obviously not everyone got the message.

“It wouldn’t have taken much for the workmen to knock on doors before laying the tarmac to find the car’s owner.

“The result looks like a bodge job.”

The council has now apologised and promised to fill in the rest of the road in the near futre.

A council spokesperson said: “Bretch Hill in Banbury was added to the schedule for micro-asphalting which is a cost-effective way of sealing and resurfacing roads.

“Because Bretch Hill was added to the list at short notice, lining work that had already been planned went ahead in error.

“While this is regrettable the cost to redo the work will be minimal and the overall benefit for road users of the improved surface will outweigh any disruption.

“Because of the nature of micro-asphalting it is possible to work around obstacles like

the cars that had been left parked despite us putting up advance notices suspending parking.

“Although we are not allowed to tow people’s cars away we do have plans to return to the area to finish the work.

“Again, because of the nature of micro-asphalt it is relatively easy to return to fill in small areas with no detrimental effects.”