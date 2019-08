Have your say

A taxi burst into flames close to the Edinburgh branch of IKEA.

The driver of the private hire car was able to escape unharmed after his vehicle went on fire on Straiton Road, around 4.30pm.

Drivers reported heavy traffic around IKEA following the blaze as diversions were put in place.

The road was closed in both directions as firefighters dealth with the incident.

The number 47 bus was diverted away from the scene as a result.