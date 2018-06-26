Teen pupil was ‘scarred for life’ in school slashing attack

A TEENAGE boy has admitted an attack on another pupil which led to him suffering slashing injuries to his face.

The teenager was just 13 when he carried out the attack at a West Lothian secondary school on September 15, 2017, a court heard.

The incident allegedly happened just before 9am in the restaurant area.

The injured teenager was rushed by ambulance to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment to the gaping wound.

The court was told that the victim, who was aged 14 at the time, would be scarred for life as a result of the assault.

The youth admitted assaulting the other pupil by punching him on the head and “struggling with him whereby he was struck on the head with a knife”.

He was originally charged with striking the boy with the blade, but the Crown agreed to amend the wording of the indictment. Neither the accused, his victims, nor the school they then attended can be named because the law bars identification of all juveniles under the age of 18. The case was adjourned for reports.