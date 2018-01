Have your say

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was found distressed at a bus stop in the early hours of this morning.

Officers in the Capital were called to Milton Road at 5.35am this morning (Friday) to a distressed 19-year-old woman.

One resident told the Evening News police and forensics were at the scene, which was taped off from the public.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to call 101, quoting incident number 0395 of January 19.