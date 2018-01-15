Ten reasons to be cheerful on Blue Monday

It’s dark in the mornings and gloomy by home time, Christmas is but a distant memory and most are feeling the considerable “pinch” from weeks of gift giving and pricey frivolity.

January can be bleak at the best of times but today is “Blue Monday” – “officially” the most depressing day of the year.

So whether Evening News readers put their faith in pseudoscience or not, here’s a spirit-lifting list of ways to beat the blues and enjoy Edinburgh in January.

1. Turn an afternoon into a fully Scottish affair with Rabbie’s Haggis afternoon tea. Macsweens have teamed up with Innis & Gunn Beer Kitchen and for seven days starting on the January 22, will be serving the haggis inspired delights.

2. If the festive season has got you feeling sluggish... but not quite ready to launch yourself into a full exercise regime, why not watch the cast of Flashdance flinging themselves across the Playhouse boards until January 20 instead?

3. If looking forward to Ian Rankin’s new novel isn’t enough to fill your Rebus boots, head to the Writer’s Museum before January 21 for an exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of the creation of John Rebus.

4. See the city in a brand new light and take a literary jaunt through Edinburgh, reading as you go. A short story – New Year’s Resurrection – that will be told through projections onto buildings and landmarks around the Capital has been penned by writer Val McDermid until January 25.

5. If staying grounded in this atmosphere seems too boring then look to the stars at Dynamic Earth. The attraction hopes to have installed Edinburgh’s first planetarium before the end of the year.

6. But if the way to lift your spirits is more savoury than space-age then Yo Sushi has given diners a reason to perk up. To help raise spirits on this year’s bluest day, YO! will be offering the nation a free blue plate each all day today.

7. It’s almost Six Nations time, which in 2018 means legions of England, Ireland and Italy fans heading to savour the Capital’s party atmosphere against Scotland at Murrayfield next month.

8. It is a Burns bonanza in Edinburgh this year as the city prepares to celebrate the life and works of Scotland’s famous poet. Red Red Rose Street Festival celebrations, run from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 and will include a modern-day Burns Supper, as well as two family ceilidhs.

Summerhall is hosting a new contemporary multi-arts festival featuring over 30 visual artists, and an Alternative Burns night including a series of whisky masterclasses.

9. Venturing into the Capital of culture is all very well, but for those wishing to wallow in the dark January gloom and hibernate at home, Funkin cocktails is shaking things up and turning Blue Monday into Blue Funday with some easy to prepare cocktail mixes at bargain prices – grab a straw!

10. Instagram savvy diners will have the choice of a free pudding or glass of Prosecco with any main meal on every Monday throughout January if you put up a photo of your meal on the site.