Tenants owed more than £170,000 in unclaimed tenancy deposits

Have your say

EDINBURGH tenants are owed more than £170,000 in unclaimed tenancy deposits, according to figures from SafeDeposits Scotland.

Those renting in the Capital topped the Scottish-wide list for the most unclaimed deposits, with 802 tenants in the city due £170,926.10.

The figures showed Edinburgh was home to the resident due the highest unclaimed deposit at £3,746.

Victoria Smith, operations manager at SafeDeposits Scotland, said: “Although there is a high level of unclaimed deposits across the country, there are clear regional disparities.”