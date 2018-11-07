Thai boxing world champion gets Scotland call-up

It has been a week that will live long in the memory for teenage sensation Lewis Inglis.

The 15-year-old has been crowned world champion for both K-1 and Muay Thai after defeating two Dutch opponents near Pisa, Italy. The enormous achievement is a reward for his hard work, training up to five days a week at Tranent-based Black Diamond Thai Boxing Club.

Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, is the art of eight limbs – using punches, elbows, knees and kicks to strike the opponent’s body. It is Thailand’s national sport and is going from strength to strength in the UK.

Meanwhile K-1 combines stand-up techniques from Muay Thai, Karate, Taekwondo, Savate, San shou, Kickboxing and traditional Boxing.

Swapping the ring for the grass, Lewis is also a talented footballer who plays as a centre midfielder for Longniddry Villa U16s.

The Hibs fan’s efforts have earned him a call-up to the South East Region of the Scottish Youth Football Association squad.

The Dalkeith High School pupil was joined in Italy by his proud dad David, who said: “Lewis got into Muay Thai around four years ago and he’s not looked back.

“He absolutely loves it.

“To be picked for Scotland south east region too is a fantastic achievement and shows how far he has come.

“It’s all taking off for him at the moment and as parents we can’t be more proud of him.”

Lewis and fellow gym member Faith Harvey both qualified for the finals after participating in British qualifiers in Barnsley earlier this year.

The WTKA Unified World Championships were also a monumental success for Faith, who also was crowned world champion in the 44kg category for both K-1 and Muay Thai.

Lewis currently holds both British number one and number two spots in different weight divisions.

Meanwhile Faith has joined Lewis at the summit with her impressive performances, meaning the gym boasts two British number ones.

The feat is even more impressive for Faith who only took up the sport just over a year ago.

It represents a huge moment for coach Scott Hendry, who said: “It is fantastic for both Lewis and Faith. They both thoroughly deserve to be champions.

“Lewis was the first kid I taught at the gym so to see him develop as he has is great. In the Muay Thai his opponent was almost a stone heavier than him.

“Faith fought the same opponent in both her final fights and she was excellent.

“It’s tremendously remarkable to be perfectly honest how she has adapted to the sport. She dedicates her life to it and never misses a session.

“To have two world champions and British number ones come from Black Diamond gym is unbelievable. Credit to them both and I’m sure this is just the start of a bright future.”

kieran.murray@jpress.co.uk