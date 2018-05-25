The 12 most easily accessible Munros from Edinburgh

Forget Arthur's Seat - there's a selection of Munros which can be incorporated into a fun and scenic day trip away from Auld Reekie.

Beinn a'Ghlo

This trio of Munros on the outskirts of history-steeped Blair Atholl are the closest - by car - to Edinburgh.

And it's not just proximity that should make them attractive to Edinburgh walkers. The sprawling range of peaks possess a wild mood, that seem out of place in the relatively tame southern Highlands. Views from the first of the three Munros, Carn Liath, of the remainin Munros are particularly splendid.

The return walk from the third and final Munro Carn nan Gabhar ought to test your morale - and your knees - consider stopping off in Pitlochry and sampling the local fish and chips from one of the town's pair of excellent chip shops as a reward for your day's efforts.

Time from Edinburgh: 1 hour 51 minutes

Detailed route: walkhighlands.co.uk

Ben Chonzie

Located in the criminally unheralded Perthshire countryside, Ben Chonzie is a pleasant, if unspectacular peak fairly accessible to capital city Munro baggers.

There are two popular routes up Ben Chonzie; a well trodden mountain path from Glen Lednock and a less travelled route from Loch Turret Dam. The former is more popular, however the latter offers a quieter day in the hills in less tame surroundings.

Time from Edinburgh: 1 hour 53 minutes

Detailed route: walkhighlands.co.uk

Ben Vorlich and Stuc a Chroin

This duo stand serenely above the gorgeous Loch Earn, each of them offering very different challenges to climbers.

Ben Vorlich involves a slow pull up to its summit, while Stuc a Chroin involves a dose of scrambling which may induce the shakes in baggers averse to heights. The pair are best climbed on a clear summers day when Perthshire is at its green best. What's more the two hills act as a tremendous vantage point to view the spacious Scottish lowlands.

Time from Edinburgh: 1 hour 58 minutes

Detailed route: walkhighlands.co.uk

Ben Lomond

The southernmost Munro is also Scotland's most climbed, given its proximity to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The mountain's name echos round Hampden and Murrayfield whenever the Scottish national teams are in town, due to its inclusion in legendary folk song The Bonnie Banks o' Loch Lomond - and its romanticism is justified. The views down Loch Lomond from its peak are magnificent.

Walkers should consider ascending and/or descending the majestic Munro via the Ptarmigan Ridge if they want to avoid the crowds. Alternatively consider climbing the mountain in winter, when big Ben is less frequented.

Time from Edinburgh: 2 hours 7 minutes

Detailed route: walkhighlands.co.uk

Beinn Udlamain and Sgairneach Mhor

The hills of Drumochter are rarely anything but downright grumpy. The heather covered hills are typically shrouded in cloud and defended by boggy trenches.

Beinn Udlamain and Sgairneach Mhor are just two of the Munros located off the A9. These swollen lumps certainyl won't win any beauty contests, but the views of outlying Munro make a pull up the rough slopes worth your time.

Time from Edinburgh: 2 hours 7 minutes

Detailed route: walkhighlands.co.uk

The Cairnwell Three

These three Munros receive a tough press due to the presence of ski lifts, weather vanes and fencing on their slopes.

There is charm to be found in these hills though. The hike from Carn Aosda to Carn a' Gheoidh offers a hint of remoteness, while the views west from the latter's peak are pleasant.

If you can't bring yourself to enjoy the scarred triplets, you can always try and march your way from peak to peak in under three hours.

Time from Edinburgh: 2 hours 15 minutes

Detailed route: walkhighlands.co.uk