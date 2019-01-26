The 20 best places to live in Scotland, revealed

The best place to live in Scotland has been revealed in new research.
The Bank of Scotland’s 2019 Quality of Life Survey gave the prize to Orkney for its high employment levels, low crime rate, strong exam results, smaller primary class sizes and good health and happiness scores. Orkney also topped the UK rankings. Where does your apregion rank?
1. Orkney
Orkney retains its spot as Scotland's best place to live. Orkney has the highest employment rate with 88 per cent of 16-64 year-olds in work. Pictured: Kirkwall. Credit: Pixabay