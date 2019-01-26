Tobermoray. Picture: DeFacto/Creative Commons

The 20 best places to live in Scotland, revealed

The best place to live in Scotland has been revealed in new research.

The Bank of Scotland’s 2019 Quality of Life Survey gave the prize to Orkney for its high employment levels, low crime rate, strong exam results, smaller primary class sizes and good health and happiness scores. Orkney also topped the UK rankings. Where does your apregion rank?

Orkney retains its spot as Scotland's best place to live. Orkney has the highest employment rate with 88 per cent of 16-64 year-olds in work. Pictured: Kirkwall. Credit: Pixabay

1. Orkney

Orkney retains its spot as Scotland's best place to live. Orkney has the highest employment rate with 88 per cent of 16-64 year-olds in work. Pictured: Kirkwall. Credit: Pixabay
Buy a Photo
Shetland, which takes second place in the Scottish table, is the only other location north of the border to break into the UK top 50. Picture: Pixabay

2. Shetland

Shetland, which takes second place in the Scottish table, is the only other location north of the border to break into the UK top 50. Picture: Pixabay
Buy a Photo
Eilean Siar (Western Isles) named third most desirable place to live in Scotland. Picture of Stornoway: Geograph/Stephen Branley

3. Western Isles/ Eilean Siar

Eilean Siar (Western Isles) named third most desirable place to live in Scotland. Picture of Stornoway: Geograph/Stephen Branley
Buy a Photo
Rothesay, Isle of Bute. Argyll & Bute has the highest number of pubs per 10,000 adults in Scotland. Picture: Pixabay

4. Argyll and Bute

Rothesay, Isle of Bute. Argyll & Bute has the highest number of pubs per 10,000 adults in Scotland. Picture: Pixabay
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5