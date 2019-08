If you’re gearing up to tackle the best that Scotand has to offer, travel guide Lonely Planet has ranked the 500 “unmissable experiences and hidden gems” across the UK, and this is the top 20 in Scotland.

1. Edinburgh Festival Fringe Enjoy the worlds biggest arts festival in the capital of Scotland throughout the month of August.

2. Step into your own movie in Glencoe Providing picturesque beauty in appearances in films like Skyfall, Harry Potter and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, step onto a movie set with Glencoe.

3. Catch your breath on Arthurs Seat Experience breathtaking views of the entire city on the peak of Arthur's Seat, an ancient volcano situated near the heart of the city.

4. Solve the mysteries of Skara Brae Before Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids, there was Skara Brae, now hailed as the best-preserved Neolithic settlement in Western Europe.

