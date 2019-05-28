The 8 Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home residents who have been there the longest time
If you're looking to adopt a pet then these dogs and cats have been looking for their forever homes for a while now.
These eight cats and dogs have all been in the Edinburgh Dog and Cat home for between 164 and 1422 days, and are still looking for their forever home. For more detailed information on these pets, please visit the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.
1. Herbie: 183 days
Herbie is a nervous boy who is looking for an understanding owner who can help him build some much needed confidence. He will need access to a garden so he can go outside, and needs a home without children or other pets.
Diesel is a 4 year old English Bull Terrier who loves people and has had extensive training, which would need to be continued with an experienced owner. Diesel has bags of potential and will be a very rewarding pet.
3 year old Comet is a nervous boy who is fearful of everything, so needs a calm, experienced and dedicated owner. He is very loving and playful when around people that he knows, and enjoys getting his ears scratched.