The Balmoral apologises to owners of dog barred from hotel ‘because of its looks’

A DOG who was barred from The Balmoral Hotel ostensibly because of his looks has been gifted a luxury gift basket by way of an apology.

Gordon Hannah and husband-to-be Euan Davidson had their hearts set on the posh hotel for their big day – but when their American bulldog, Bear, was denied access after the wedding planner at the time saw an image of him, they were left outraged.

Bear the Dog was recently refused service at The Balmoral Hotel. The Hotel have apologised and sent Bear a box of treats and a free meal for Bear's owners Gordon Hannah and Euan Davidson who are soon to be married.

The basket, which included food treats, alcohol-free pet Pawsecco, a cuddly elephant and chew toys, was sent to the seven-stone Bear from the hotel’s resident dog Stanley.

General manager Richard Cooke contacted the couple to apologise for the misunderstanding admitting that it could have been “communicated a great deal better”.

Gordon and Euan were also delighted to be offered a complimentary meal at Michelin-starred restaurant Number One.