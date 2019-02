We take a look back at this time last year in comparison to the current weather - and the iconic images which show what happened when the Beast from the East hit Scotland.

1. February 24 2018 In the final few days of February 2018, Scotland steadily became colder. There was less cloud on 24 Feb but it was colder. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. February 24 2019 This years weather was considerably warmer, with bright sunshine and a peak temperature of around 15C in most areas. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. February 25 2018 February 25 2018 in Scotland started with a widespread moderate frost, with persistent cloud through central parts and along the east coast, and almost unbroken sunshine everywhere else. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. February 25 2019 Today will be a very mild day, with most areas set to stay dry, with plenty of bright spells throughout the day. Winds light. Maximum temperature 16C. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more