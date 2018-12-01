The best independent gift shops in Edinburgh and Lothians

When you are looking for an original and unusual gift, you can’t beat shopping local.

So what better way to mark Small Business Saturday than to share your tips on some of the best independent shops in Edinburgh and the Lothians for picking up a unique present.

By supporting these firms you are keeping our streets alive as these enterprises play a vital role in the communities they serve and where they are valued most.

So don’t automatically head to the big, branded stores and put money into their tills. Spend local, think small – back the unique and quirky and help keep them thriving if you really want a choice of the best there is on offer.

Toys Galore, Morningside

No list of Edinburgh Christmas gift shops would be complete without mention of Toys Galore in Morningside, as recommended by reader Wendy Stubbs.

An institution in the Capital, Toys Galore has been a must-visit for kids young and old for almost 40 years. There’s a huge range on its shelves in Morningside Road.

Gifted, Stockbridge

Reader Nicola Gaff suggests making a beeline for Gifted in Stockbridge.

Run by husband and wife team Roddy and Jennifer Watson since 2013, Gifted in Raeburn Place specialises in cards, watches, homeware, beautiful handmade jewellery and high quality Scottish gifts.

Cove, Portobello

Cove on Portobello High Street is the recommendation of reader Jayne Morrison.

She says: “They’ve always got something interesting and a bit different whether it is pretty jewellery or a quirky gift for someone who is difficult to buy for. And they’ve got lovely wrapping paper too.”

Blueberry Gifts, Mussellburgh

Blueberry Gifts, a recent arrival on Musselburgh High Street, is the top tip from reader Jacqueline Stewart.

Blueberry is a gifts and sweet boutique which offers original, handcrafted gifts alongside old favourite sweet treats such as tablet, macaroons, pear drops and Edinburgh rock.

Cloudberry, Barnton

Reader Lynne Butters recommends Cloudberry gifts which has branches in Barnton and Blackhall.

Cloudberry specialises in modern, tasteful Scottish gifts with popular lines including May the Forth Be With You T-shirts bearing pictures of the famous bridge. It also serves great coffee too.

