The Dome’s Christmas lights are up - and some shoppers are stunned

Every year the people of Edinburgh are treated the most dazzling Christmas lights and decorations in the country.

And while it may be over two months until Santa comes to town, some establishments have jumped into the festive spirit already.

The Dome on Edinburgh’s George Street, which is renowned for its stunning annual Christmas display, has already put its lights up - in the middle of October.

Lothian Buses tweeted a picture of the popular bar and restaurant on Monday morning, with many shoppers stunned at the display.

Eric Holmes wrote: “Too early...”

Wes Murdiff replied: “I love these but... it’s a bit early is it not? I mean, Halloween first.”

Tomahawk Kid simply stated: “It’s October...”

Iain Barret agreed with the others, exclaiming: “Way too early. What are we doing for St Andrews Day?”

Morgan Davies added: “It is only October for crying out loud.”

Despite the light display being on show, the Dome’s website states that the restaurant will be “fully festive” from Monday, 29 October 2018.

