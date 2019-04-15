The Great British Gin Festival 2019: everything about the touring event coming to Edinburgh

Have your say

The biggest touring gin festival in the UK is heading to Edinburgh this week, with more than 100 different tipples available to try.

Arriving in the city on 20 April, The Great British Gin Festival will feature a huge variety of gins from around the world, alongside talks and presentations from industry experts, cocktail demos, trade stands, and live entertainment.

Festival-goers will have a choice of more than 100 different gins to try

When will the festival take place?

The festival will be held at The Assembly Rooms on Saturday 20 April. The event will run from 12pm until 4pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £10.32 and £32.06, including booking fees.

Each ticket includes admittance to the event for one person, along with a 'Gin Bible' brochure, featuring all of the drinks on offer.

Tickets are available to purchase online at ginfestivalsuk.com.

Who can attend the festival?

The event is strictly for those aged 18 and over, and attendees may be asked to display ID if they look under 25.

If you are unable to provide ID when asked, you will not be admitted entry into the festival even with a valid ticket.

How do I buy drinks at the festival?

Drinks at the festival must be purchased using tokens, as the bars do not accept cash.

Tokens are priced at £5 each, with one token paying for a measure of gin, its appropriate garnish and premium tonic.

Cash and card payments can be used to purchase the tokens at the designated token stand.

Any tokens that are left over at the end of the event can be used to take home 25ml test tubes of your favourite gin.

Attendees will also be able to purchase a bottle of their favourite tipple from the on-site shop.