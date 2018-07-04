The Hobbit pop-up bar set to launch in Edinburgh

middle Earth fans can rejoice as an East Market Street venue will soon cease to be a former Victorian archway and instead transform into a Hobbit hole of Tolkein proportions.

Themed bar aficionados The Pop-up Geeks return with a new drinks experience from Friday, August 3 to Sunday, October 28.

The subtitle to JRR Tolkien’s 1937 children’s novel “There and Back Again” will become a pop-up bar complete with Bilbo’s Garden. An outdoor seating area will pay homage to the lovable hobbit’s Shire garden with ingredients grown for the on-sale cocktails.

Linden Wilkinson of Pop-Up Geeks assures perspective customers it will not just be a hole in the ground. He said: “Our home in Edinburgh’s Arches will be transformed into a hole in the ground, but not a dirty, nasty, smelly hole, a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.

“Head inside to find a wealth of nods to the vast works of Tolkien which will delight both fans of the films and hardcore lore geeks.

“There will also be a huge selection of cocktails, some of which can only be accessed by those daring enough to partake in a game of riddles.”