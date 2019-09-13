The Ivy celebrates 'cotton' anniversary in Edinburgh

The Ivy on the Square is celebrating its two year anniversary on Edinburgh’s foodie radar throughout this month.

To mark the occasion this month, the brasserie will feature a unique cocktail, dessert and floral installation.

The moreish cotton cloud dessert

From now until 7 October, cotton candy will adorn a limited-edition strawberry and white chocolate mousse birthday dessert priced at £9.50.

Their birthday celebration cocktail, Candyfloss Fizz, will see Prosecco complemented with rosé, lychee, ginger and Havana three-year-old rum, topped with cotton fairy floss for £10.

A floral cotton cloud-inspired installation on the restaurant’s exterior and internal pillar will make the perfect pic for any social media loving foodie.

General Manager, Eric Garnier, said: “We’re proud to celebrate our ‘cotton anniversary’ with another exciting installation.

"It has been truly amazing how quickly the last two years have gone. We will continue to provide the best possible service and experience for our Edinburgh diners and visitors to the city as we enter our third year.”

