The Ivy launches menu for Edinburgh vegans and vegetarians - here's a first look

The Ivy on the Square have launched their brand new vegetarian and vegan menu, which is now available at the Edinburgh restaurant.

Separate from their regular a la carte menu, this new selection of dishes will offer greater variety to vegan and vegetarian Customer.

The new meat-free range boasts delectable sounding dishes such as asparagus with truffle hollandaise and HLT open sandwiches (a halloumi twist on the classic BLT). Omnivores could well be tempted to sample the new menus delights with side dishes including truffle arancini and zucchini fritti.

As well as a wide range of vegetarian-friendly dishes, vegans can also enjoy tucking into completely plant-based plates like warm Asian salad with watermelon, pak choi, broccoli and cashew nuts with a sesame, coriander and hoisin sauce, or sweet potato Keralan curry with chickpeas, broccoli and coconut.

The new vegetarian and vegan menu will run alongside The Ivy on the Square’s regular a la carte menu, and is available for both lunch and dinner.

The Ivy on the Square is The Ivy Collection’s first Scottish restaurant, and has become a firm favourite with locals since opening at St Andrew Square in September 2017.

Full menu

Snacks

Salted smoked almonds

Spiced green olives

Zucchini fritti

Salt-crusted sourdough bread

Truffle Arancini

Starters

Avocado and tomato cocktail

Warm Asian salad

Asparagus with truffle hollandaise

Garden pea soup

Mozzarella di bufala

Mains

Heritage tomato salad

Pea and asparagus soup

Baked quinoa and chickpeas

Sweet potato Keralan curry

HLT open sandwich