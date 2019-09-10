The Oor Wullie Big Farewell 2019 in Edinburgh: dates, times, tickets and how to bid in the auction

For 11 weeks from 17 June to 30 August we’ve seen Oor Wullie statues dotted around Edinburgh.

Soon it will be time to bid the Oor Wullie statues a final farewell before they disappear - here’s everything you need to know about your last chance to see them.

What’s on

Going out with a bang, the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail has now transformed into the Oor Wullie BIG Farewell Weekend, which will take place between 13 and 15 September.

This will give the public a chance to say goodbye to the iconic statues before they are sold at auction in September to raise money for charity.

The previous Oor Wullie Trail took place in Dundee in 2016 and managed to raise almost £900,000 for the city.

The trail has subsequently expanded, with five host cities scattered across Scotland - Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness.

Edinburgh Farewell

The Edinburgh farewell to the statues will take place this weekend, starting on Friday 13 and finishing on Sunday 15.

The event will run from 9am to 8pm on the Friday and Saturday and 9am to 5pm on the Sunday.

The Edinburgh farewell takes place at St Andrew Square, EH2 1GF.

You’ll be able to see all 60 of the sculptures gathered together in the Square for viewing, as well as the 89 little Oor Wullies.

There will also be a final opportunity to grab some exclusive Oor Wullie merchandise.

Plus, lots of activities are scheduled for the weekend to keep the little ones entertained.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are free, but you will need to register your intent to attend. The free tickets are limited, so book yours quick.

To book, you’ll need to head to this Google form from Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail Farewell online.

You’ll need to provide your email address, how many people you plan to bring along with you and your personal details such as name, home address and a contact number.

The auction

After the Farewell Weekend wraps up, the wee Oor Wullies will be returned to their homes at the schools and community groups they came from to keep.

The larger, main Edinburgh trail sculptures will be put up for auction at the Oor Wullie’s BIG Auction Event on Thursday 19 September at Prestonfield House.

The sculpture will go to the highest bidders, raising as much money as possible for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

If you’re interested in buying a sculpture at auction, or bidding online, email hello@oorwullie.com or rachel.baxter@echcharity.org

You can register your interest for participating in the online bidding online here.

Alternatively, you can watch the auction event online, as it will be streamed via the Oor Wullie website.

If you want to get a ticket to attend the auction to bid, email rachel.baxter@echcharity.org

There will be a drinks reception at 7pm with the auction commencing at 7:45pm.

While it’s difficult to assess the amount that the individual sculptures will sell for, the Oor Wullie website states that “bidding will begin in the region of £2,000 to £4,000”.

It goes on to say, “Prices realised will be higher and we expect a number of sculptures to sell for considerably more.”