The Proclaimers at Edinburgh Castle: Everything you need to know

The Proclaimers are set to perform another hometown show in Edinburgh, taking to the stage at the Castle next summer.

After announcing a string of Scottish gigs for next year, the Leith-born performers said, “We are looking forward immensely to coming home during the summer for four major Scottish shows.

“The atmosphere in Scotland is unique and the whole band looks forward to the concerts.”

When will The Proclaimers play at Edinburgh Castle?

Twins Craig and Charlie Reid will return to the Castle’s Esplanade on Saturday 20 July 2019 - just one of four major Scottish summer gigs they will play next year.

The other shows will be at Melrose Rugby Club on Saturday 15 June, Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday 6 July and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday 14 September.

Nick Finnigan, Executive Manager of Edinburgh Castle, said, “The Proclaimers have countless fans from Scotland and beyond, and we look forward to welcoming them all next year for what will be an unmissable concert.”

What will the set list be?

Although the set list is not yet confirmed, it is likely to include a range of new tracks from The Proclaimers’ most recent album, Angry Cyclist, alongside classic hits such as Sunshine on Leith, (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles, Letter From America and I’m On My Way.

How can I buy tickets?

General sale tickets for The Proclaimers Castle concert can be purchased from 9am on Friday 23 November.

They are available online from ticketmaster.co.uk or by calling 0844 844 0444. Tickets for the concert will not be available from Edinburgh Castle directly.

For more information visit The Proclaimers website.