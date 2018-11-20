The Proclaimers at Edinburgh Castle: Possible set list

The Proclaimers are set to perform another hometown show in Edinburgh, taking to the stage at the Castle next summer.
After announcing a string of Scottish gigs for next year, the Leith-born performers said, “We are looking forward immensely to coming home during the summer for four major Scottish shows.
But what tracks will the duo be performing at next year’s concert?
What could be on the Proclaimers’ Edinburgh set list?
Although the set list is not yet confirmed, it is likely to include a range of new tracks from The Proclaimers’ most recent album, Angry Cyclist, alongside classic hits such as Sunshine on Leith, (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles, Letter From America and I’m On My Way.
The Angry Cyclist tour began in July this year and ends in September 2019, with recent UK concerts featuring a mixed of new and old tracks.
The setlist for The Proclaimers gig in October of this year at The Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham included:
Angry Cyclist
Over and Done With
Forever Young
Letter From America
Should Have Been Loved
Streets of Edinburgh
Let's Get Married
You Make Me Happy
Spinning Around in the Air
What School?
Sean
Through Him
Stretch
Sky Takes the Soul
A Long Long Long Time Ago
Sunshine on Leith
Life With You
Rainbows & Happy Regrets
I'm on My Way
Then I Met You
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Encore
Cap in Hand
Make My Heart Fly
The Joyful Kilmarnock Blues