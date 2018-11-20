The Proclaimers at Edinburgh Castle: Possible set list

Have your say

The Proclaimers are set to perform another hometown show in Edinburgh, taking to the stage at the Castle next summer.

After announcing a string of Scottish gigs for next year, the Leith-born performers said, “We are looking forward immensely to coming home during the summer for four major Scottish shows.

But what tracks will the duo be performing at next year’s concert?

What could be on the Proclaimers’ Edinburgh set list?

Although the set list is not yet confirmed, it is likely to include a range of new tracks from The Proclaimers’ most recent album, Angry Cyclist, alongside classic hits such as Sunshine on Leith, (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles, Letter From America and I’m On My Way.

The Angry Cyclist tour began in July this year and ends in September 2019, with recent UK concerts featuring a mixed of new and old tracks.

The setlist for The Proclaimers gig in October of this year at The Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham included:

Angry Cyclist

Over and Done With

Forever Young

Letter From America

Should Have Been Loved

Streets of Edinburgh

Let's Get Married

You Make Me Happy

Spinning Around in the Air

What School?

Sean

Through Him

Stretch

Sky Takes the Soul

A Long Long Long Time Ago

Sunshine on Leith

Life With You

Rainbows & Happy Regrets

I'm on My Way

Then I Met You

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Encore

Cap in Hand

Make My Heart Fly

The Joyful Kilmarnock Blues