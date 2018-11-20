The Proclaimers at Edinburgh Castle: Remembering the last time the duo played the iconic venue

The Proclaimers - otherwise known as twins Charlie and Craig Reid - are set to perform a string of major Scottish summer gigs next year, including a show at Edinburgh Castle.

Their concert at the Castle will be the pair’s first in over a decade - they last performed at the venue in 2008.

More than a decade ago

The Proclaimers last played at the Castle in July 2008, performing tracks such as 500 miles, There’s A Touch and In Recognition.

While the set list from that memorable evening is sadly no longer available, here is one from a different performance during the same month:

New Religion

In Recognition

There's a Touch

Restless Soul

I'm on My Way

Everyday I Try

King of the Road

Sean

Cap in Hand

Letter From America

Scotland’s Story

What Makes You Cry?

Then I Met You

Sunshine on Leith

Sky Takes the Soul

Life With You

Whole Wide World

Let's Get Married

Joyful Kilmarnock Blues

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Encore

Born Innocent

Long-awaited return

The Proclaimers are set to play at the Castle’s Esplanade on Saturday 20 July 2019.

Their other Scottish shows next year will be at Melrose Rugby Club on Saturday 15 June, Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday 6 July and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday 14 September.

Nick Finnigan, Executive Manager of Edinburgh Castle, announced the news by saying, “The Proclaimers have countless fans from Scotland and beyond, and we look forward to welcoming them all next year for what will be an unmissable concert.”

In response to the announcement of their Scottish summer gig, Craig and Charlie said, “We are looking forward immensely to coming home during the summer for four major Scottish shows. The atmosphere in Scotland is unique and the whole band looks forward to the concerts.”

New music success

The highly anticipated tour announcement comes following the release of their new album, Angry Cyclist, in August of this year.

The album is the brothers’ 11th studio album, recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales and featuring 13 new songs produced by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers, Roger Daltrey).

This album includes the new songs:

Angry Cyclist

Stretch

Streets of Edinburgh

The It Comes to Me

You Make Me Happy

Looted

The Hours Between

Information

Sometimes It’s the Fools

A Way With Words

Classy

The Battle of the Booze

I’d Ask the Questions