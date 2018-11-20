The Proclaimers at Edinburgh Castle: Remembering the last time the duo played the iconic venue

The Proclaimers - otherwise known as twins Charlie and Craig Reid - are set to perform a string of major Scottish summer gigs next year, including a show at Edinburgh Castle.
Their concert at the Castle will be the pair’s first in over a decade - they last performed at the venue in 2008.
More than a decade ago
The Proclaimers last played at the Castle in July 2008, performing tracks such as 500 miles, There’s A Touch and In Recognition.
While the set list from that memorable evening is sadly no longer available, here is one from a different performance during the same month:
New Religion
In Recognition
There's a Touch
Restless Soul
I'm on My Way
Everyday I Try
King of the Road
Sean
Cap in Hand
Letter From America
Scotland’s Story
What Makes You Cry?
Then I Met You
Sunshine on Leith
Sky Takes the Soul
Life With You
Whole Wide World
Let's Get Married
Joyful Kilmarnock Blues
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Encore
Born Innocent
Long-awaited return
The Proclaimers are set to play at the Castle’s Esplanade on Saturday 20 July 2019.
Their other Scottish shows next year will be at Melrose Rugby Club on Saturday 15 June, Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday 6 July and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday 14 September.
Nick Finnigan, Executive Manager of Edinburgh Castle, announced the news by saying, “The Proclaimers have countless fans from Scotland and beyond, and we look forward to welcoming them all next year for what will be an unmissable concert.”
In response to the announcement of their Scottish summer gig, Craig and Charlie said, “We are looking forward immensely to coming home during the summer for four major Scottish shows. The atmosphere in Scotland is unique and the whole band looks forward to the concerts.”
New music success
The highly anticipated tour announcement comes following the release of their new album, Angry Cyclist, in August of this year.
The album is the brothers’ 11th studio album, recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales and featuring 13 new songs produced by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers, Roger Daltrey).
This album includes the new songs:
Angry Cyclist
Stretch
Streets of Edinburgh
The It Comes to Me
You Make Me Happy
Looted
The Hours Between
Information
Sometimes It’s the Fools
A Way With Words
Classy
The Battle of the Booze
I’d Ask the Questions