Theresa May arrives on stage to Abba’s Dancing Queen

Have your say

Theresa May made an upbeat start to her keynote speech to the Tory Party conference by shimmying on stage to Abba’s Dancing Queen.

Mocking the dance moves she made during a recent visit to Africa, which went viral, the Prime Minister arrived in the hall throwing some shapes as the crowd cheered.

Mrs May’s speech last year was beset by a series of disasters - a prankster served her with a joke P45, she suffered a coughing fit and the letters on the set behind her fell off as she ploughed on with her address.

READ MORE - Bizarre row over Scottish Government plans to ban poppadoms and prawn crackers

The PM told Tory activists: “Can I just say, you will have to excuse me if I cough during the speech.

“I’ve been up all night super-gluing the backdrop.”