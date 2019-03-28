These 25 photos show the dramatic changes to Waverley station through the years
As plans for a major redevelopment of Waverley Station are revealed, we took a look at how the railway station has changed over the decades.
Opened in 1868 by North British Railway after three rival stations were demolished and replaced, Waverley has seen countless design changes and refurbishments over the decades. The new masterplan could see the old Victorian station building, which has been listed since 1991, demolished and a new, higher roof constructed to accommodate a new mezzanine floor. If approved, the plans could see the iconic glass roof, dome, and ramps disappear into the history books.
1. Bus strikes
People queuing at Waverley Station, Edinburgh during a bus strike in July 1957.The nationwide strike lasted 8 days.