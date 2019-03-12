These 8 old images of life at Edinburgh Zoo have sparked an appeal for residents’ zoo memories

Edinburgh Zoo has been a major attraction in the Capital for more than a century.

And to help mark the 110th anniversary of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, staff at the zoo are wanting to hear from those who may feature in some of these nostalgic black and white pictures or have stories from the time. Estimated to have been taken in the 1940s and ‘50s, these images capture life at the attraction back when its now famous penguin parade was born.

1. Penguin Parade This wonderful picture shows one of the first ever penguin parades at Edinburgh Zoo. It's striking how close up the crowds are to these aquatic flightless birds. Pic: RZSS RZSS Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Pony and Cart This picture shows a woman standing by as children hitch a lift in the pony and cart. Pic: RZSS RZSS Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Sea Lions A worker feeds a sea lion at the zoo. Pic: RZSS RZSS Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. New Arrival A new giraffe arrives at the zoo aboard a transporter vehicle. The man pictured, who may be the driver, apppears to be holding up some leaves to feed the animal. Pic: RZSS RZSS Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

