These are 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh

World-famous as a city steeped in history and boasting a rich heritage in the arts of brewing and whisky production, it should be of little surprise to learn that Edinburgh has some of Scotland’s oldest drinking establishments.

We’ve picked a dozen of the capital’s most historic pubs that are still welcoming patrons today as they have been for hundreds of years.

Named after Edinburgh's most famous crooked councillor, Deacon Brodie's has been serving alcoholic beverages since 1806. The originally Brodie family lived on Brodie's Close on the opposite side of the Lawnmarket.

Established in 1456 this charming little public house is situated opposite Bruntsfield Links and has been popular with local amateur golfers since the dawn of the sport.

Sobriety has been discarded on this site since the 17th century, making the White Horse the oldest watering hole on the Royal Mile.

Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment of some description on this site since around 1360. It's positively steeped in history.

