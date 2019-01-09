These are 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh

World-famous as a city steeped in history and boasting a rich heritage in the arts of brewing and whisky production, it should be of little surprise to learn that Edinburgh has some of Scotland’s oldest drinking establishments.
We’ve picked a dozen of the capital’s most historic pubs that are still welcoming patrons today as they have been for hundreds of years.
1. Deacon Brodie's Tavern, Lawnmarket
Named after Edinburgh's most famous crooked councillor, Deacon Brodie's has been serving alcoholic beverages since 1806. The originally Brodie family lived on Brodie's Close on the opposite side of the Lawnmarket.
Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment of some description on this site since around 1360. It's positively steeped in history.