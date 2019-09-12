Eduardo Paolizzi by Russell Ian Dempster at Henderson Street. Photo: Insta @nicoland08.

These are the 10 best pieces of Edinburgh street art according to Instagram trends

They have brought a jolt of colour and cool to the city's streets and empty spaces.

Now, the 10 most popular pieces of street art in Edinburgh have been revealed.

1. Never Ordinary, Candlemaker Row

2. Capital Mural, 145 Morrison Street

3. Wildlife Mural, Bridge 8 Hub, Wester Hailes'Rouge Oner'Bridge 8 Hub, Edinburgh

4. Etza's Skull, Marine Parade Graffiti Wall, Melrose Drive

