These are the 11 bizarre items you can take on a plane from Edinburgh Airport
Frequent flyers will know that there are certain things you can’t take on a plane, from liquids over 100ml to corrosive or hazardous substances.
But did you know these 11 bizarre items are actually allowed in the cabin?
1. Dry ice
No more than 2.5 kg per person. Used to pack perishables that are not dangerous goods. The package must permit the release of carbon dioxide gas. Allowed in hold and luggage: Yes. Airline approval required: Yes.
New camping stoves with no fuel attached. Allowed in hold: Yes. Allowed in luggage: Yes. You need to bear in mind that if the stove is used during your travels, you may not carry it on any subsequent flight.
Allowed in hold and luggage: Yes. Specimens of mammals, reptiles, fish and other invertebrates must comply with Special Provision A180 of the Technical Instructions. You must contact the airline prior to travel.