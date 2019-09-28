These are the 15 best breakfast spots in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so it's key to make sure you fill up right.
Here are 15 of Edinburgh's best breakfast spots, as rated by Tripadvisor users.
1. Ostara, Coburg Street
One diner called this neighbourhood eatery the perfect brunch that ticks all the boxes. Ingredients are locally sourced and the atmosphere is relaxed. Vegan and veggie options available.
Google
other
2. Tani Modi, Hanover Street
Guests to Tani Modi have praised the service at this cafe as well as the variety of breakfast options on offer - including scrambled eggs, coffee and omelettes.
Google
other
3. The Bluebird, Cannonmills
One diner called the breakfast excellent at this cafe, praising the fluffy pancakes with banana and berries as well as the fresh orange juice on offer.
Google
other
4. Polentoni, Easter Road
Guests enjoyed the breakfast at this lovely cafe, with one writing on TripAdvisor that its a fantastic place to start the day and praising the great atmosphere and staff.
Google
other
View more