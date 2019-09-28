Edinburgh breakfast spots

These are the 15 best breakfast spots in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so it's key to make sure you fill up right.

Here are 15 of Edinburgh's best breakfast spots, as rated by Tripadvisor users.

One diner called this neighbourhood eatery the perfect brunch that ticks all the boxes. Ingredients are locally sourced and the atmosphere is relaxed. Vegan and veggie options available.

1. Ostara, Coburg Street

One diner called this neighbourhood eatery the perfect brunch that ticks all the boxes. Ingredients are locally sourced and the atmosphere is relaxed. Vegan and veggie options available.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Guests to Tani Modi have praised the service at this cafe as well as the variety of breakfast options on offer - including scrambled eggs, coffee and omelettes.

2. Tani Modi, Hanover Street

Guests to Tani Modi have praised the service at this cafe as well as the variety of breakfast options on offer - including scrambled eggs, coffee and omelettes.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
One diner called the breakfast excellent at this cafe, praising the fluffy pancakes with banana and berries as well as the fresh orange juice on offer.

3. The Bluebird, Cannonmills

One diner called the breakfast excellent at this cafe, praising the fluffy pancakes with banana and berries as well as the fresh orange juice on offer.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Guests enjoyed the breakfast at this lovely cafe, with one writing on TripAdvisor that its a fantastic place to start the day and praising the great atmosphere and staff.

4. Polentoni, Easter Road

Guests enjoyed the breakfast at this lovely cafe, with one writing on TripAdvisor that its a fantastic place to start the day and praising the great atmosphere and staff.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4