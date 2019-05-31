Belhaven

These are the 21 best beaches in Fife and the Lothians

Sixty-one beaches across Scotland have achieved Scottish Beach Award status in 2019, with 21 being named from the Fife and the Lothians

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful named the locations ahead of the bathing season getting underway on Saturday. Beaches winning the accolade are judged to have met a range of criteria, including on safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness. There are 14 locations in Fife and seven in East Lothian.

1. Fife: East Sands, St Andrews

East Sands, St Andrews
TSPL
2. Fife: West Sands, St Andrews

West Sands, St Andrews
jpimedia
3. Fife: Black Sands, Aberdour

Black Sands, Aberdour
Jim Smillie/CC 20/ geograph.com
4. Fife: Silver Sands, Aberdour

Silver Sands, Aberdour
jpimedia
