These are the 61 beaches across Scotland recognised for their visitor experience

Sixty-one beaches across Scotland have been given awards in recognition of their high standards for visitors.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful named the locations that have achieved Scottish Beach Award status for 2019 ahead of the bathing season getting under way today.

Beaches winning the accolade are judged to have met a range of criteria, including on safety, access, facilities and cleanliness.

This year sees many long-standing award participants return, including Gullane Bents in East Lothian and St Andrews West Sands in Fife, both of which are celebrating 27 consecutive years as award winners.

In total, 54 beaches have held an award for five or more years in a row.

Sicty one beaches that have been given a Scottish Beach Award this year.

Irvine Beach – Front Shore in North Ayrshire is also welcomed back on to the list for the first time in a decade.

Fife retains its title as the region with the most awards, being home to 14 winning beaches.

The Highlands was second, with 12 successful award winners.

Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive Derek Robertson said: “With the country set to mark 2020 as Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, it is only right that we celebrate the achievements of communities, organisations and local authorities across the country in making sure that our beaches provide visitors with the fantastic shoreline experience that they deserve.

“Scotland’s coastlines and waters attract thousands of visitors every year. These beach users can be assured that where they see the Scottish Beach Award flag, they will have the experience they are looking for; a clean beach, excellent amenities and signposting about the local area, as well as information about water quality.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of tourism body VisitScotland, said: “Thanks to Keep Scotland Beautiful and the passion from a range of organisations, local authorities and individuals to achieve recognition through the Scottish Beach Awards, both visitors and locals can enjoy a wide range of spectacular, environmentally considerate beach settings across the country.”