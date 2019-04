Here, we take a look at the average two bedroom flat price in different areas of the Capital. The information comes courtesy of property experts ESPC - and a full report into the findings can be read here.

1. 9\: Leith, The Shore and Granton Two bedroom flat average price: 188,118 GBP other Buy a Photo

2. 8\: Portobello and Joppa Two bedroom flat price average 230,755 GBP jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 7\: Trinity, Newhaven and Inverleith Two bedroom flat average price: 242,803 GBP jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 6\: Newington, Grange and Blackford Two bedroom flat average price: 276,610 GBP jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more