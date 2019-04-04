These inflatable hot tubs are available for bargain prices - here are the best deals

Have your say

April may have got off to a chilly start, but spring has officially sprung and warmer climes will soon be on their way.

Barbecue season may still feel like a way off, but UK supermarkets are already preparing for sunny days by bringing back their bargain hot tubs.

B&M's four-person hot tub is currently reduced from 299.99 to 250 (Photo: B&M)

Affordable prices

Few things are more relaxing than soaking in a hot tub on a warm summer's day and thanks to some affordable deals, luxury is no longer limited to the rich and famous.

Lidl has just brought back its bargain four-person inflatable tubs, priced at £301.07 (€349.99).

According to the German supermarket chain, the hot tub has 360-degree, all-round bubbles from 118 dynamic air jets and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

However, the tub is currently only available online from Lidl Ireland.

Rival supermarket Aldi is selling a similar hot tub for the slightly higher price of £349.99.

Aldi's four-person 'Spa Pool' includes a heater, head rests, integrated limescale protection system and a lockable insulating cover, and is available to buy online.

The cheapest of all?

Those looking to snap up an even cheaper deal should head to B&M, where the Lay-Z-Spa Miami is currently available for £250 - reduced from £299.99.

The tub, which accommodates up to four people, inflates in less than five minutes and reaches a temperature of 40C.

The description on B&M reads: "Thermostatically regulated for maximum efficiency and able to heat, massage and filter at the same time, simply choose your desired temperature and let the rapid heating system do the rest.

"The portable spa requires no tools to install, simply plug in and relax."

Argos is selling a similar 'Lay-Z-Spa Vegas for £599.99, which accommodates up to six people.

Cheap deals online

As well as the bargain prices from discount supermarkets, shoppers can snap up a good deal for a hot tub online.

Here are some of the best deals currently on offer:

- Heated inflatable spa - £249.99, from Studio

- MSPA silver cloud inflatable hot tub - £279.99, from Ebuyer

- Alpine 4 MSPA square inflatable hot tub - £309.99, from Alice's Garden

- Lay-Z-Spa Miami - £399.00, from Very

- Bestway St. Moritz 5-7 person airjet spa - £497.00, from B&Q