These were the most popular baby names in Edinburgh, West Lothian, East Lothian and Midlothian in 2018

The most popular baby boy and girl names of 2018 for Edinburgh and the Lothians have been revealed.

James came out as the Capital’s most popular boys’ name for 2018, with 33 babies given the name over the past 11 months, National Records Scotland reported.

It meant Edinburgh bucked the national trend, which saw Jack hold on to its number one ranking for an eleventh consecutive year.

Meanwhile, when it came to the girls, Isla was number one, with 41 newborn babies sharing the name this year.

Isla also topped the table in East Lothian which saw Alfie as the most popular name for boys - the only Scottish council area where that was the case.

In West Lothian, 17 baby named Lewis ensured it was the most popular name for baby boys in the area, while Emily - which ranked second across the whole of Scotland - came out on top for girls.

The most popular baby names in Edinburgh during 2018. Picture: NRS

Meanwhile, in Midlothian, Emily, Isla and Olivia came out joint top with 10 babies for each of the names. Rory lead for the table for the boys.

Scotland-wide

Jack was revealed today as the most popular name for baby boys registered in Scotland during 2018.

Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the third year in a row, followed by Emily in second place.

The most popular baby names in West Lothian during 2018. Picture: NRS

There are two new names in the girls’ national top twenty: Eilidh, up from twenty first to nineteenth, and Mia, up from twenty third to twentieth.

Oliver and James now take joint second place for boys – James rose from third place while Oliver was alone in second place last year.

National Records of Scotland registered 23,253 girls and 24,532 boys in the period covered by the figures. There were 4,130 different first forenames for girls and 3,322 for boys. Of these, 2,635 girls and 2,085 boys were given first forenames that were unique to them.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital